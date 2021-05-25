Real Tested CBD Reviews: Our Top 5 CBG Products

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article and review, click here.

You’ve likely heard of CBD by now, and maybe you are a fan of its potentially therapeutic properties. If so, it’s time to try CBG. CBG is another cannabinoid found in hemp and cannabis plants. This cannabinoid is gaining more and more popularity for its potential in fighting inflammation, pain, nausea and even the slowing the proliferation of cancer cells. As CBG continues to garner more attention in the health and wellness fields, there are more and more products emerging.

Similar to CBD, not all CBG products are created equal. It is always smart and safe to purchase CBG products that are backed by third party lab test results. Turning to independent lab test results and reviews is the best way to take the guesswork out of your CBG purchase.

Here at Real Tested CBD, we test for quality, purity and potency, allowing you to make an informed decision and purchase. When it comes to the quality and safety of your CBD or CBG purchase, finding reliable and legitimate sources is key to reaping all the benefits. Today we bring you our top 5 CBG products based on our independent lab test results and expert scoring system.

Real Tested CBD – Top 5 CBG Products

Tribe CBD CBG Oil Capsules – 900mg

First up we have Tribe CBD are their 900mg CBG Oil Capsules. These CBG oil capsules received a highly recommended review from our experts and rank first in our Best CBG Product category. These capsules test spot on to their label claim, containing 927mg of CBG and zero CBD, as by their design. These capsules also contain 34mg of CBC and even a few milligrams of THC. If you are looking for a CBG product without the presence of CBD, these capsules are perfect for you. CBG is most commonly used to combat inflammation, pain, nausea and even the proliferation of cancer cells. So, if you are trying to fight any of those ailments or have a condition that causes similar symptoms, these capsules could also be a great choice for you.

Absolute Nature CBD Full-Spectrum CBD + CBG Oil Drops

Next, we have Absolute Nature CBD and their Full-Spectrum CBD + CBG Oil Drops. This oil tested spot on the label claims of 500mg of both CBD and CBG, with 598mg of CBD and 532mg of CBG. Not only does this oil have an amazing amount of CBG in it, but we also found plenty of other rare cannabinoids we like to see from full-spectrum CBD products. This oil passed all solvent and pesticide tests with flying colors and ranks just outside our top ten Best CBD Oils. Not only is this oil packed with cannabinoids, but it also offers a great value to consumers, costing just about $0.16 per milligram of CBD. This CBD oil received a highly recommended review from our experts, especially if you are looking for a high-quality CBD oil that packs a good amount of CBG.

Hemptown USA Harvest Blend CBD CBG Oil Tincture

From Hemptown USA, we have their Harvest Blend CBD CBG Oil Tincture. This oil tested very accurate to the label claim, with a little extra CBD at 1380mg and great amount of CBG at 241mg. This oil also contains CBN and CBC but is truly THC-free, making it a great choice for a broad-spectrum oil. With passes on all solvent and pesticide tests this is a safe choice for a CBD/CBG oil, and we highly recommend it to anyone looking for a high-quality CBG dosage. Another plus, this oil also offers a great value to customers, costing just around $0.04 per milligram of CBD. This oil ranks within our top ten in the Best Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil category.

Bespoke Recovery CBD + CBG Oil Tincture – 2000mg

Our first product from Bespoke Extracts is their Recovery CBD + CBG Oil Tincture in 2000mg. This CBD oil gets a recommended review from our experts and scored a high 88 out of 100 on our scale. Testing very accurately to the label claim with over 1000mg of both CBD and CBG, this is a great tincture for anyone looking for an added bit of CBG. This oil is a full-spectrum CBD oil, as advertised, and does contain many of the rare cannabinoids we like to see including 35mg of d9-THC. This oil is moderately priced and a good choice for someone looking for a high dose CBD/CBG oil.

Bespoke Recovery CBD Oil Tincture – Citrus Flavor

Next from Bespoke Extracts we have their citrus flavored Recovery CBD Oil Tincture in 2000mg. This CBD oil is fairly similar to their other CBD oils, and actually contains just a touch more CBG than their CBD + CBG oil with 1242mg. This oil tested very accurate to the label claim with over 1100mg of CBD and is truly full-spectrum with a range of other rare cannabinoids. This oil has a nice flavor and delivers a high milligram dose without the “hempy” aftertaste. We recommend this CBD oil if you are looking for a solid dose of CBG and overall, just would like a high potency product.

