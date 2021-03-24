Internet star David Dobrik issued an apology video after sexual assault claims were made against a former member of his group of close friends, otherwise known as the Vlog Squad.

The seven-minute video, released on Tuesday, March 23, came a week after an anonymous woman alleged in an article published by Insider that she was sexually assaulted by Dominykas Zeglaitis (Dom). In a the since-deleted video from 2018, Dom could be heard admitting to a threesome after initially wanting a “fivesome” with girls who he invited over.

According to the anonymous victim, she was 20 years old at the time of the incident and claimed David and the Vlog Squad supplied her with alcohol. Dom, for his part, has yet to publicly respond to the allegations and declined to comment for Insider’s story, per Us Weekly. Following the initial allegations, David released a video titled “Let’s Talk,” in which he claimed to have distanced himself “from a lot of” his friends and said he did not “stand for any kind of misconduct.”

He addressed the first apology video in his second one. “I have put myself in a lot of situations where I have needed to apologize for my past actions, and I have never done this correctly and never done this respectfully,” he said. “My last video is a testament to that. I don’t want to defend that video; I don’t want to delete that video.”

David went on to admit that he “enabled” the 2018 situation and said, “I fully believe the woman who came out against Dom.”