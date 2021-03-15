Faith Schueler is all about female empowerment! The 19-year-old South Carolina native and rising country music star is celebrating Women’s History Month with her single “March on Girl,” which was released in January. Making original music with a pop, country and soul twist, the songstress has teamed up with some major names in the Nashville music scene to create her unique music sound.

Following the release of “March on Girl,” Faith received positive feedback from women all around the world noting that the inspirational single has helped them find strength while dealing with ongoing struggles. The blonde beauty featured multiple female fans throughout the song’s visual, and they were all seen holding up several meaningful message to viewers. “I am real,” “I am confident,” and “I am determined” are among the reminders Faith shares with women of all ages who listened to her song and watched the video.

When it comes to her future, there’s a lot on the horizon for Faith. In fact, the singer-songwriter recently dropped her latest tune, “Rainy Day Lover.”