Is ‘urbanXtracts’ CBD Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Review

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article and review, click here.

When it comes to describing the CBD industry and the number of choices available today in 2021, endless is a good place to start. With the growth of the market and the boom in CBD brands, finding a high-quality product may not mean just picking at random. Buying CBD online can be simple, if you know the right places to look.

CBD is one of many naturally occurring compounds found in hemp and cannabis plants. It can interact directly with the human body’s endocannabinoid system to help restore balance. Utilizing a high-quality CBD product is key to reaping the potential therapeutic benefits.

To make sure you are getting the best products on the market, fact-checking with third-party lab test results is the only way to ensure a legitimate CBD purchase. Real Tested CBD is a leading name in the world of CBD product reviews and independent lab testing. We give you everything you need to know before buying CBD online, from pesticide and solvent test results to potency and label claim fact-checking.

Turn to Real Tested CBD and our expert scorecard rating system to get the best CBD product for individual needs, in just about any form you can think of. Today we bring you a few products from ‘urbanXtracts’ Hemp Service Provider, and we think you’ll enjoy them just as much as we do:

“urbanXtracts Inc. is located in the premier Black Dirt farming region in Warwick, New York. We designed a vertically integrated supply chain that supports entrepreneurs in New York’s hemp market. We empower brands, farmers, and processors through our unique, shared ecosystem. “ -urbanXtracts

urbanXtracts – Real Tested CBD Review

urbanXtracts Blackberry CBD Tincture – 1800mg

First up we bring you urbanXtracts Blackberry CBD Tincture in 1800 mg. This full-spectrum CBD oil tested over the label claim for CBD and contained all the rare cannabinoids that we like to see, including CBC, CBN, CBG and d9-THC. This product also offers a great value to customers, costing just around $0.04 per milligram of CBD and $1.07 per milligram of THC. With flying colors on all pesticide and solvent tests and a great amount of rare cannabinoids (74mg of THC!), we highly recommend this CBD oil. See how it ranks in our Best CBD Oils category here.

urbanXtracts CBD Muscle Stick – 1000mg

Next, we have urbanXtracts 1000mg CBD Muscle Stick. This CBD topical ranks 2nd in our Best CBD Balms category and received a highly recommended review from our experts. This is a truly full-spectrum CBD products, containing every rare cannabinoid we like to see. This CBD muscle stick offers a unique and clean targeted application. Testing right on the label claim and with passes on all pesticide and solvent tests, this is definitely one of our favorite CBD topicals we have reviewed. If you are looking for a great CBD topical option that is worth the price, this is a good place to start. This CBD topical costs just around $0.05 per milligram of CBD, making it not only a very high-quality CBD product, but also an affordable one.

‘urbanXtracts’ CBD – Real Tested CBD Takeaways

Finding a reliable CBD product online can be made easy by turning to third-party lab test results. Ensure you are actually getting your bang for your buck and purchasing a legit CBD product that works. When it comes to ‘urbanXtracts’ the quality and reliability are definitely there. The lab test results and high-quality of the products we tested left us very impressed with ‘urbanXtracts’ and we highly recommend their CBD!

Always turn to Real Tested CBD for your most reliable and unbiased product reviews. For more Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlights, click here.