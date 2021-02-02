Is ‘Bespoke Extracts’ CBD Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Review

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article and review, click here.

The popularity of CBD in health, wellness, beauty fields, and beyond is ever on the rise. Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is one of many compounds naturally derived from cannabis and hemp plants. It has been found to contain vital antioxidants and strong anti-inflammatory properties that show beneficial for things from anxiety and stress relief to pain management and mitigation. CBD produced within the United States must come from cannabis or hemp plants containing less than 0.3% THC (the psychoactive compound commonly associated with marijuana), allowing CBD to be legally sold and distributed.

There are countless products to choose from on the CBD market these days, especially when looking to buy CBD online. When it comes to finding quality CBD products, fact-checking with third-party lab test results is the best way to ensure a legitimate CBD purchase. Real Tested CBD is a leading name in the world of CBD product reviews and independent lab testing. We give you everything you need to know before buying CBD online, from pesticide and solvent test results to potency and label claim fact-checking. Turn to Real Tested CBD and our expert scorecard rating system to get the best CBD product for individual needs, in just about any form you can think of. Today we bring you a few products from Bespoke Extracts:

“Your health is our pride. Bespoke doesn’t compromise on quality; we are committed to producing the safest, most effective CBD products on the market. We honor this commitment in the growth and extraction of our hemp, our carefully crafted products, and our meticulous manufacturing procedures.” – Bespoke Extracts

Bespoke Extracts – Real Tested CBD Review

Bespoke Extracts Full-Spectrum CBD Oil – 1500mg

First from Bespoke Extracts is their lemon-lime flavor Full-Spectrum 1500mg CBD Oil. This oil passed all residual solvent and pesticide tests and has a nice flavor to it. This CBD oil also tested right on the label claim for CBD, but is lacking most of the rare cannabinoids we like to see from a full-spectrum product. There were however trace amounts of THCV. This oil received a recommended review from our expert staff because it does offer a great value to consumers, costing just around $0.03 per milligram of CBD.

Bespoke Extracts THC-Free CBD Isolate Soft-Gels – 1500mg

Bespoke Extracts – Real Tested CBD Takeaways

Finding a reliable CBD product online can be made easy by turning to third-party lab test results. Ensure you are actually getting your bang for your buck and purchasing a legit CBD product that works, but also has the quality you are seeking. Not all CBD is created equal, and when it comes to Bespoke Extracts, reliability is there. The Bespoke Extracts products we tested were fairly accurate to label claims and offered an affordable option for customers. Overall we give Bespoke CBD a recommended review. Always turn to Real Tested CBD for your most reliable and unbiased product reviews. For more Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlights, click here.

** This article was last updated on 1/25/2021 **

Star participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Prices valid at time of publication but are subject to change.