This Galentine's Day, Have a Girls' Night Out ... Or In!

Single, married, somewhere in between — the best gift you can give yourself is time with those that you might love the most, your gals. So, send out that invite (virtual or otherwise), pour yourselves some wine, get out your favorite polish, a few Japonesque nail tools and try this seriously easy mani you can master at home.

Step 1. First, get out your Pro Performance Nail Clipper and clip nails to a desired length, then shape and smooth the free edge.

Step 2. Add a drop of cuticle remover to each nail base, then use the Velvet Touch Nail Tool to push back cuticles. Trim away any uneven cuticles with the Velvet Touch Manicure Nipper.

Step 3. Apply color. Start with a base coat, then apply 2 coats of your favorite color. Can’t pick between two colors? Paint your ring or pinky nail in a different shade!

Step 4. Create a DIY decal. Using the pointed end of the Velvet Touch Nail Tool, make dots side by side on a sheet of cling wrap.

Connect the dots with a V to create a heart. Let dry until tacky and apply a layer of clear topcoat. Let fully dry. Use the Pro Performance Slant Tweezers to lift the decal of the plastic and apply to the nail.

Need some extra inspo – check out this easy how-to get the Galantine’s Day look video from Jessica Bilson.

Tools of the Trade:

The Japonesque Velvet Touch Nail Tool gently pushes back cuticles and cleans nails to create a smooth, clean surface. $4.98 on Walmart.com.

The Japonesque Nail Clipper’s super sharp blades cut nails with precision. $2.98 on Walmart.com.

The Japonesque Pro Performance Slant Tip Tweezer has perfectly aligned tweezer tips that are great for brows but we love them for nail art too! $5.98 on Walmart.com.

The Japonesque Velvet Touch Manicure Nipper expertly removes cuticles and hangnails safely. $12.98 on Walmart.com.

For more inspiration visit Japonesque on Instagram: @Japonesque.