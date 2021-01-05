Dr. Igor’s Hemp Flour Pumpkin Zucchini Mini Muffins Recipe

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Freshly Baked Mini Muffins with Pumpkin Purée, Shredded Zucchini, Hemp Protein & Butter, with Cinnamon & Warm Spices, topped with Hemp Hearts

OVO-PESCATARIAN/VEGETARIAN

Total: 20 minutes

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Makes: 36 muffins

Allergens: egg, tree nuts, wheat

Combine summer and autumn with this tasty fusion of a zucchini muffin and a pumpkin spiced baked treat. This simple recipe can be ready in just as little as 20 minutes, saving you valuable time without skipping flavor.

Hemp flour or also known as hemp protein or hemp powder, is a great way to add a boost of protein and healthy fatty acids into any baked goodie. Shredded zucchini and pumpkin purée provide moisture without the fat content and hemp hearts add a nutty crunch.

Perfume the house with the wonderful smell of fall spices with these easy to make, quick baked mini muffins and eat them as a part of your breakfast, a midday snack or as a healthy dessert to finish your meal!

Ingredients

WET

1 cup of brown sugar

1 cup of canned pumpkin purée

1 large egg, beaten

½ cup of butter, melted

1 tablespoon of hemp oil

⅔ cup of milk

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 cup of shredded zucchini, packed

DRY

2 cups of all-purpose flour

½ cup of hemp flour

¼ teaspoon of salt

1 tablespoon of baking powder

1 teaspoon of pumpkin spice

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

ON TOP

2 tablespoons of hemp hearts

Steps

1.) Preheat an oven to 400F. Mix all your wet ingredients together in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, measure out your dry ingredients and whisk together.

2.) Shred a small to medium sized zucchini using a box grater.

3.) Add the dry ingredients and shredded zucchini into the big bowl of wet ingredients. Fold everything together with a spatula until the batter is well mixed. Do not overmix.

4.) Generously pray a mini muffin silicone mold or nonstick pan lined with mini muffin cups with oil. Using an ice cream scooper, portion out one scoop (about 1-2 tablespoons) of batter into the muffin mold.

5.) Repeat until the batter is finished. Use a second muffin pan, you’ll need more room for the rest of the batter. Top each muffin with a sprinkle of hemp hearts and bake them in the oven for 13-15 minutes or until a toothpick or skewer is inserted and it comes out clean.

6.) When they are done, let them cool in the muffin mold for 5 minutes. Remove the muffins onto a wire rack. Once completely cool, store the muffins in an airtight container and they’ll keep fresh at room temperature for about 3-4 days. Serve with butter, honey or both!

Tips

Folding the zucchini into the flour prior to the wet mixture will help coat them and prevent them from sinking to the bottom.

When balking, always mix dry and wet ingredients separately for even baking results.

Generously spray the silicone mold with oil so that the muffins come out clean. Plus, cleaning the muffin mold will be a breeze!

When using silicone mold, always place them on top of a baking tray before cooking.

Q&A

Can I make these into regular sized muffins? Yes. Bake them in a standard 12 muffin tin for 20-23 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted.

Where can I buy silicone molds? They are very common nowadays. Purchase from Amazon, chef tool stores or just do an easy google search and a source will pop up. They are also relatively cheap, last longer than stainless steel muffin tins and have more non-stick action!

