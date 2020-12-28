This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here.

Different Forms Of CBD: What Is Best For You?

So you have made the decision to join the growing number of people using CBD. Welcome to the club! Whether you are seeking stress relief, pain management, sleep improvement or aid for another health issue, cannabidiol is thought to have therapeutic properties offering a variety of benefits. But now the truly tricky questions comes in: how to consume your CBD? With all the options available today, from gummies to oils to topicals and more, how should you choose which method is best for you?

If you are stumped by the amount of CBD options available, you are not alone. Each method of CBD consumption (or application) will deliver cannabidiol’s therapeutic properties in a different way. Choosing how you consume may be determined by the ailment you are looking to treat. There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to CBD, so we’ve compiled a quick and comprehensive guide to help you determine how to consume your CBD most effectively for whatever it is you may be seeking to treat.

What Is CBD?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of many naturally occurring compounds in hemp and cannabis sativa plants. CBD is extracted from cannabis and hemp plant’s flowers, stems and seeds; which can then be isolated, combined or crafted into a variety of CBD products.

CBD works directly with the human body’s endocannabinoids system. By interacting with receptors responsible for regulating many bodily functions – such as appetite, mood, pain, sleep cycles and more – CBD can have a positive effect on serotonin levels in the body, while simultaneously blocking receptors responsible for pain transmission, and decreasing inflammation. CBD works with the body by entering the bloodstream and similarly the endocannabinoid system to deliver its therapeutic properties.

Forms of CBD: What Would Work For You?

CBD Oil & Tincture – CBD oil is one of the most popular and reliable methods of consumption. Taking CBD sublingually allows it to enter the bloodstream quickly, delivering relief fast. CBD tinctures and oils can be consumed by placing a dropper full of oil beneath the tongue, allowing it to “absorb” for a minute before swallowing. CBD oils and tinctures are an effective method of delivery for CBD, with a variety of benefits. Consuming CBD orally can aid in pain relief, stress management, insomnia, etc. by quickly delivering cannabidiols therapeutic properties to interact with the ECS (endocannabinoids system). CBD oils and tinctures can typically be dosed simply by using the dropper bottle, and more can be consumed as necessary.

CBD Topicals – CBD topicals are an effective method of delivering for targeted relief. Topicals are applied directly to the skin, allowing for specific area and ailments to be focused on. CBD topicals are most commonly used for pain relief and inflammation regulation. CBD topicals come in a variety of forms, from creams to salves to balms. When it comes to CBD topicals, the milligram amount of active CBD will have an impact on its effectiveness, the higher the milligrams the more effective. CBD topicals can be used by just about anyone, from athletes aiding a recovery routine, to seniors citizens suffering from arthritis, chronic pain or joint stiffness. When applying a CBD topical, simply rub it into the affected area, repeating as necessary.

CBD Smokables & Vaporizers – For those who are new to CBD, there is always the question of THC being involved, especially when it comes to anything inhaled. Most are used to smokable or vaporized products containing THC, but that isn’t necessarily the case when it comes to CBD. Though both THC and CBD interact with the ECS, the interaction of CBD specifically with the CB1 receptors is the opposite of that of THC. CBD can deliver a non-intoxicating relief while THC produces the “high” feelings commonly associated with cannabis. CBD can come in the form of a hemp strain, a pre-rolled joint or a vape pen. Smoking or inhaling CBD can be an effective method of delivery because the body can absorb it rapidly. When CBD is smoked or vaped, active cannabinoids are sent to the lungs directly and are in turn absorbed by the bloodstream quickly. Smoking and vaping CBD is still fairly new, so there is more scientific research needed to solidify health benefits versus potential side effects.

Not All CBD Is Created Equal

When it comes to finding the best CBD product for you, the first thing to consider it what you are trying to treat. Different methods of consumption and or application can be more effective for different issues. The next most important factor to consider is the quality of your CBD product. Not all CBD is created equal. It’s important to find high-quality CBD products that are verified by independent lab test results. CBD is still in the early stages of research, meaning a reliable source is key to its effectiveness.

Turn to companies like Blue Ribbon Hemp, who have quality products crafted with senior citizens in mind. Blue Ribbon Hemp was created in-part by Dr. Igor Bussel, delivering high-quality and completely THC free CBD products. When it comes to a reliable source for CBD, trusting companies that are fully transparent and crafted with care is the best way to find an effective CBD product regardless of your consumption method choice. To check out all of Blue Ribbon Hemp’s products, click here.