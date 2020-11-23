Benefits of Including CBD in Your Active Lifestyle

This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here.

No matter the time of year, getting up and staying active can be tricky for some. Summer is when people feel most apt to get up and out, but an active daily routine or lifestyle has benefits that reach far beyond a season. Time to turn off the tv and get off the couch and into the outdoors instead, no matter the time of year! Living an active lifestyle is important for both your physical and emotional wellbeing. So how could incorporating CBD help you keep that active lifestyle in motion?

Maintain Your Head-Space

Keeping a healthy diet and doing regular exercise are known to do wonders for your mental health. But what can throw a major wrench in your motivation to lace up those sneakers and vacate the couch or kitchen? Being anxious, stressed or depressed.

CBD, though still in the early phases of research, is thought to have positive effects on anxiety and other mental health ailments. CBD, otherwise known as cannabidiol, interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system to regulate mood, appetite, sleep, etc. through receptors that block or transmit messages to the brain. CBD is so effective because it works directly with your body. Get yourself in the right head space to stay active by adding CBD to your daily routine!

Keep Your Body Feeling Good in Motion

Being active, especially when you are consistent and exerting yourself a few times a week or more, can take a toll on your body. Most everyone has experienced post-workout fatigue, giving you that “jello” feeling in the legs or arms, followed by more soreness and stiffness the next day. CBD may be able to help keep your body feeling good and in less need of recovery, so you can keep up your active lifestyle without pause.

Through its anti-inflammatory and high antioxidant properties, CBD is thought to help with both pain and inflammation. CBD can be useful before or after an active day or specific activity, especially through topical application. Grab a CBD lotion, ointment or balm to target the areas that need some aid in staying comfortably active.

Revive Overnight, Every Night

We all seek to get those glorious eight hours every night, but sometimes the restlessness strikes and insomnia kicks in. Being deprived of sleep can take a major toll on both mental and physical health. Luckily, CBD has been shown to positively impact sleep and the promotion of homeostasis. Though studies are still emerging, anecdotal evidence suggests CBD can promote relaxation which can lead to improved sleep.

Taking your CBD sublingually, in other words consuming orally, will have the fasted effects as active ingredients can enter the bloodstream immediately. Adding CBD to your daily routine can promote good sleep and aid in chronic daytime exhaustion.

CBD for the Active Lifestyle

Staying active can be difficult, but the reward is worth it. CBD can help you maintain an active lifestyle by getting you in the right head space, keeping your body in motion, and allow the proper rest in between. Always turn to CBD companies with reliable products, proved by third-party test results. Check out Blue Ribbon Hemp for a carefully crafted product, catered specifically to seniors.