The Birdies Have Landed At Topgolf

The new Angry Birds game has landed at select Topgolf venues nationwide and it is taking the country by storm! It is perfect for all ages and skill levels.

Take a swing in Topgolf’s outdoor hitting bays and the Angry Birds (disguised as golf balls!) take flight using Topgolf’s Toptracer technology to smash down the virtual structures in the outfield. Defeat pigs, earn points, win the game, have fun. Then celebrate your win by doing the #AngryBirdsDance started by former Atlanta wide receiver Roddy White, while trying the new spicy Angry Birds Sauce with Topgolf food favorites.

Topgolf Guests are encouraged to join in on the #AngryBirdsDance craze and post videos doing the dance to social media. Tag @Topgolf and use #AngryBirdsDance and there could be a surprise that ends up in your inbox! Watch below and try the dance for yourself.

To learn more about the interactive Angry Birds game at Topgolf, visit https://topgolf.com/us/angrybirds/.