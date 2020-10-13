Dr. Igor’s Low-Carb Veggie Tots Recipe

This article was originally published on CBD Seniors. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Loaded with veggies and wholesome hemp hearts, these gluten-free veggie tots are ready for your next snack time. This is one clean version of a classic tater-tot you can feel good about eating. These versatile little tots can be made with a variety of different veggies and are perfect a healthy take on a breakfast favorite, a healthy snack any time of day, or a great side for any dish that needs a little something extra.

Combining cauliflower, zucchini, carrots, hemp hearts, grated cheddar cheese, chives and cornstarch, lands you with a golden-brown baked treat that is both delicious and healthy. All these ingredients are low-carb but high-nutrition, making them an ideal combo to add to your diet (especially when they taste this good). Hemp hearts are known to be high in antioxidants, vitamins and essential amino-acids. They can aid in heart-health and cholesterol levels, while delivering a high amount of healthy plant-based protein. Baking these tasty tots in the oven instead of frying saves you some calories and grease, but also brings out the luscious flavor of the hemp hearts and the veggies. Read on for our take on tater-tops with these Low-Carb Veggie Tots.

Ready in 30 minutes

Makes 20-24 pieces

Ingredients

1-½ cups of cauliflower, grated

¾ cups of zucchini, grated

¾ cups of carrots, grated

1 cup of cheddar cheese, grated

¼ cup of hemp hearts

1 tablespoon of chives, chopped

1 teaspoon of cornstarch

½ teaspoon each of garlic powder, paprika, salt and black pepper

Oil spray for silicone mold

Preparation

Preheat an oven to 400F. Grate the cauliflower into a microwave safe bowl. Pre-cook the cauliflower in the microwave for 3 minutes. While waiting, grate the carrots, cheddar and zucchini into another large bowl. Cool the cauliflower for 3-5 minutes or until it is easy enough to handle. Place the cauliflower in a towel or cheese cloth and squeeze as much liquid you can out of it. Place the cauliflower into the large bowl with the zucchini, cheese and carrots. Add the hemp hearts, chives, cornstarch, garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper, mix to combine. Generously spray a mini muffin silicone mold with oil, scoop out 1-½ tablespoonfuls of the vegetable mixture in each hole, and bake the tots in the oven for 15 minutes. Serve with ranch or aioli and enjoy!

Tips