Sprite's 'Create Your Future' Program Encourages Voter Turnout

Speaking up for your beliefs at the ballot box has never been more important. And as election day draws near, Sprite has announced its “Create Your Future” voter education platform, encouraging voting participation, particularly among fans of the Sprite brand and multicultural youth.

This unique, non-partisan initiative showcases six young and emerging artistic creators, providing them an outlet to express why voting is important to them while encouraging others to make their voices heard.

Utilizing the “Create Your Future” platform, these six up-and-coming artists — including fashion designers BLUBOY and Dorothy Lawes, photographer Yvette Glasco, artists Sage Guillory and Foremost and illustrator Neka King — will create pieces about why they’re inspired to vote. Sprite will then use the brand’s resources, reach and partners in the hip-hop community to amplify these expressions in creative ways, and help inform and educate others on voting rights, the electoral process and why voting is important.

“Our purpose is to help Black and multicultural youth make their mark on culture. And what better way to do so than by voting,” said Aaliyah Shafiq, Sprite brand group director. “‘Create Your Future'” will use the power of creative expression to showcase how personal and pragmatic our reasons for voting can be and inspire our community to embrace and share their own reasons.”

Be sure to check out Sprite.com/CreateYourFuture to get inspired by these influential voices as well as learn more about how other creators are using the #CreateYourFuture platform to empower others to use their voices at the ballot box on November 3, and beyond.

Sprite is also encouraging fans of the brand to share their own reasons for voting on Twitter, Snapchat and YouTube by tagging @Sprite with #CreateYourFuture.

And don’t miss the upcoming 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 27, where a special #CreateYourFuture message will be unveiled on the air and across media platforms.