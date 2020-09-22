Vegan Hemp Heart Spinach Dip Recipe

This article was originally published on CBD Seniors. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Hot and cheesy spinach goodness….but it’s all 100% vegan! Spinach dip is a favorite for many, but when ordering out at restaurants, these dips can often land you in up to 1600 calories and 100 grams of fat. This recipe takes healthy spinach dip to the next level, with vegan mozzarella, vegan Greek yogurt, hemp hearts and vegan cream cheese. Read on for your new favorite dip – perfect for parties or gatherings!

Now that sports are back on TV at least, it’s time for some game time food and favorites, with a heart-healthy twist. Hemp hearts are known for their high amino-acid content as well as being a great source or protein and fiber. Hemp hearts even have the ability to aid in heart-health and lower cholesterol levels. When paired with vegan cheese and yogurt, this recipe is perfect for enjoying without calorie counting or a worry you might make it a “cheat day.”

This dip is easily stored and can be frozen for a quick appetizer or meal down the year. You can also double or triple the recipe as needed. Grab some crackers, chips or crudites and dive in!

Ready in 25 minutes

Makes 10 servings

Ingredients

8 ounces vegan cream cheese

1 cup vegan plain unsweetened Greek yogurt

10 ounces of frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

½ cup of nutritional yeast

1-½ cup of vegan mozzarella cheese

1 clove of garlic, minced

2 shallots, minced

1 teaspoon hemp oil

3 tablespoons hemp hearts

1 teaspoon each of salt, white pepper and paprika

2 tablespoons of any kind of shredded vegan cheese

Preparation

Preheat an oven to 375F In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese, yogurt, spinach, nutritional yeast and “mozzarella”, and set aside. In a small pan, cook the minced garlic and shallots on medium low for 3 minutes or until the onions turn translucent. Add the hemp hearts into the same pan and toast them for another minute. Add the salt, pepper and paprika. Fold the shallot mixture into the spinach mixture and transfer everything into a small cast iron skillet or baking pan. Top with the vegan cheese shreds and bake the dip in the oven for 20 minutes. Remove the spinach dip from the oven and enjoy!

Tips