Quick & Easy Hemp Hummus Recipe

This article was originally published on CBD Seniors. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Hummus is one of the healthiest snacks out there – it may even be giving chips and guac a run for their money in the most popular dip out there. Hummus is a versatile dip or spread, created from a trifecta of fiber, protein and healthy fats. Grocery stores are stacked with wide varieties of hummus from garlic to pine nut to curry jalapeno. The recent growth in plant based diets has also helped to put this traditional Middle Eastern delight into the main stream – and now into your own kitchen, completely homemade.

Hummus is typically made from a blend of chickpeas, olive-oil, tahini, lemon juice and spices for seasoning and flavor. Traditional hummus is packed with essential vitamins, nutrients and fiber. Add in the hemp hearts to our recipe, and the potential health benefits blossom even more. Hemp hearts are truly a heart-healthy food, known to aid in lowering cholesterol levels, lower blood-pressure and reduce your risk of heart disease. Hemp hearts also have a delicious subtle nutty flavor, which makes them a great addition to any hummus.

This is a great recipe to add CBD oil to very easy, further upping the potential benefits. CBD, one of many cannabinoids in hemp plants, works with the body and brain to regulate the endocannabinoid system. By combining CBD with this simple hummus recipe, loaded with health fats like olive oil, the active ingredients are easily absorbed in the body. For tips and tricks on cooking with CBD, click here.

Now let’s get to dipping!

Ready in 5 minutes

Makes 1.5 cups

Ingredients

1 16 ounce can of cooked garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

4 tablespoons of hemp hearts

1 tablespoon of hemp oil

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 tablespoons of tahini

1 teaspoon each of salt, cumin, paprika and onion powder

¼ teaspoon of white pepper

1 lemon, juiced

3-5 tablespoons of water

Preparation

Place all the ingredients except for the water in a food processor. Pulse everything and pulse 2 seconds at a time, scrape down the sides and repeat until the mixture is well combined. Puree everything while adding the water slowly and a little at a time to ensure a smooth textured hummus. Add more water if you prefer a wet and saucier hummus. Adjust the seasoning with salt and enjoy!

Tips