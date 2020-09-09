Can We Use CBD Against Pain?

This article was originally published on CBD Candy. To view the original article, click here.

Pain is the physical suffering leading to mental anguish. It can happen due to an injury or an illness. For some the pain may last a few days, while for the unlucky few it may last for weeks, months or even years. In most cases, the pain can eat into the quality of your life, as you are left writhing in pain. You lose your mood and your appetite. You do not enjoy the things that used to excite you, and your mind is in no place other than at the present, marinating in your pain.

For a vast majority of people, the pain symptoms only can be curbed and not the actual source of the problem. Doctors often prescribe addictive pain relievers and anti-inflammatories which do more harm than good in the long term. There are documented researches that have concluded that over-the-counter drugs like aspirin and ibuprofen have been the culprit behind increasing the risk of blood thinning, low blood pressure, increased risk of cardiac arrest and failure, increased risk of bleeding stroke, etc. This is not a list of ailments that you would want to be associated with you.

This is why there is a demand for the much safer alternative- one that is natural and with the best side-effects profile- Cannabidiol.

CBD As A Pain Reliever

CBD is a compound that is extracted from hemp or cannabis, and unlike the other ‘cannabinoids’ that you will find in the extraction, it has much stronger pain relieving and therapeutic properties. CBD is entirely therapeutic and does not intoxicate you. Moreover, it is non-addictive, unlike NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) such as aspirin. You can stop using CBD whenever you want without the fear of any withdrawal symptoms.

CBD works by dulling and numbing the pain receptors in the site of injury or infection. It does so by working with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is linked to the central nervous system and is responsible for anything from appetite to mood swings. Since the ECS is linked with the pain receptors, CBD on interaction with the CB1 and CB2 receptors causes it to bind and slow down these pain responses. This helps in better pain management and lowered inflammation and swelling, among many other CBD benefits.

The Final Word

If you are looking for a safe way to mitigate pain, then look no further than CBD for pain. It has a great track record to stopping pain in its tracks and will do wonders for you.