Narrowing It Down: Best CBD Oils of 2020 So Far

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here.

The growing popularity of CBD products, especially CBD oils and tinctures, is still on the rise and likely here to stay. CBD, otherwise known as cannabidiol, is the non-psychoactive portion of a cannabis plant or comes directly from a hemp plant. CBD, along with other cannabinoid compounds, are becoming more well known for their potential health benefits.

CBD oil is made through an extraction process of cannabis or hemp plants. With the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD oil and other products are legal in the US, as long as the THC threshold remains under 0.3%. The majority of CBD products have limited potential for side effects and a “high” feeling.

From anxiety to pain pill replacement and arthritis to epilepsy, CBD’s benefits are wide ranging. That being said, the quality of your CBD purchase will dictate how effect it actually is. Basing all your online CBD purchases on lab-based test results from a third party lab like our own is the only way to ensure the quality, potency and purity of your product.

Here at Real Tested CBD we compare the best products on the market so you don’t have to do it yourself. Here are our top six CBD oils of 2020 so far based on label accuracy and lab test results:

Hemptown USA CBD Tincture

One of the biggest reasons for CBD products to receive a low test score is the accuracy of their label claims. Each of these six products tests very close to label claims, as well as flying colors on all solvent and pesticide tests.

If you are a shopper who always looks for the best value and biggest bang for your buck, Blue Ribbon Hemp’s Broad Spectrum Tincture. With a value of $0.4 per milligram of active CBD ingredients, this is a great choice for anyone seeking a reliable product, especially senior citizens. If you are looking for a great product that can keep you safe during a drug test, turn to Tribe CBD’s Oil Tincture, testing positive for all the rare cannabinoids apart from THC, giving you the green light for a drug test pass in most if not all cases.

The popularity of CBD oil doesn’t stop at just human consumption. If you are interested in more information about CBD and pets, click here for our comprehensive product guide based on lab-test results.