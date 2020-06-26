Runway to Real Way Winners: They Rocked It!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Congratulations to the winners of the OK! and Japonesque Runway to Real Way Challenge! These talented people tapped into their inner makeup artist to recreate avant-garde fashion week runway beauty looks, making them wearable for real life. Not only did they get to show off their skills in OK!, but they each took home a prize package full of Japonesque professional products valued at $500, so they can look runway-ready every day!

Meet our winners:

Eileen Sandoval – @honeybeileen

Tinnash Shalikashvili – @makeupbytinnash

Jayme Kavanaugh – @jaymekav

Alondra Sublett – @makeabella

Andrew Velazquez – @andrewvelzaquez

The Tools Behind Winning These Looks:

Brow Perfecting Tweezer Duo $8.98 on Amazon

Precision brows created with the Brow Perfecting Tweezer Duo is the key to flawless brows.

Pro Performance Eyelash Curler $8.98 on Amazon

The Japonesque Pro Performance Eyelash Curler creates a sweeping curl that makes a dramatic

Complexion Perfection Sponge Set $12.98

The Complexion Perfection Sponges create a flawless finish — it’s like a real life Instagram filter.

Velvet Touch Eye Essentials Set $16.98

The Velvet Touch Eye Essentials set is all you need for a bold eye.

For more award-worthy inspiration, visit Japonesque on Instagram.