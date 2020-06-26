Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Runway to Real Way Winners: They Rocked It!

By ,

Japonesque Realway

Congratulations to the winners of the OK! and Japonesque Runway to Real Way Challenge! These talented people tapped into their inner makeup artist to recreate avant-garde fashion week runway beauty looks, making them wearable for real life. Not only did they get to show off their skills in OK!, but they each took home a prize package full of Japonesque professional products valued at $500, so they can look runway-ready every day!

Meet our winners:

Eileen Sandoval – @honeybeileen

Realway winner

Tinnash Shalikashvili – @makeupbytinnash

Realway winner

Jayme Kavanaugh  – @jaymekav

Realway winner

Alondra Sublett  – @makeabella

Realway winner

Andrew Velazquez  – @andrewvelzaquez

Realway winner

 

The Tools Behind Winning These Looks:

 

Brow Perfecting Tweezer Duo $8.98 on Amazon

Precision brows created with the Brow Perfecting Tweezer Duo is the key to flawless brows.

Japonesque Tweezers

Pro Performance Eyelash Curler $8.98 on Amazon

The Japonesque Pro Performance Eyelash Curler creates a sweeping curl that makes a dramatic

Japonesque Curler

 

Complexion Perfection Sponge Set $12.98 

The Complexion Perfection Sponges create a flawless finish — it’s like a real life Instagram filter.

Japonesque Powder

Velvet Touch Eye Essentials Set $16.98

The Velvet Touch Eye Essentials set is all you need for a bold eye.

Japonesque Brushes

For more award-worthy inspiration, visit Japonesque on Instagram. 

Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE