Healing Hands

It’s no secret that the restaurant industry has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, so chef Geoff Tracy is doing everything he can to support the Washington, D.C., community as well as his employees.

The mastermind behind eateries like Chef Geoff’s and Lia’s has raised over $40,000 for his laid-off employees and is working with Feed the Fight to provide meals to frontline workers.

“We follow longtime guest Anthony Fauci’s recommendation to maintain six feet of distance between everyone in our restaurants,” Geoff tells Star.

Contactless takeout can be ordered using a QR code for curbside pickup or delivery. ChefGeoff.com

 

 

