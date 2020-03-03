Secrets of the Stars

Celebrities have a lot on their side when it comes to staying in tip top shape, including (and probably most importantly), a personal trainer like Harley Pasternak, who trains some of the hottest bodies in Hollywood.

If you’re looking to up your fitness game — take a few tips directly from Harley, and you’ll get into superstar shape in no time.

KICK SUGAR TO THE CURB

Americans consume nearly 4X the daily recommended allowance for sugar each day. From diabetes to cancer and heart disease to dementia, there are countless reasons to reduce the amount of sugar in your diet. On top of all of that, cutting sugar is the fastest and safest way to drop weight. Before award season or any important video or photo shoot, I have my clients do a Sweetkick 14 Day Sugar Reset.

Armed with the knowledge that 65% of Americans get their daily allowance of sugar by 10AM, we start each day with one packet of Body Balance Powder — a great blend of prebiotic fiber, vitamins and minerals to help support healthy blood sugar levels. Then after each meal (or when cravings strike), the Sweetkick Sugar Control Mints suppress the taste of sweetness to help you take back sugar control. After following the Sweetkick Sugar Reset for two weeks, my clients are able to get rid of most of the sugar in their diet, and can notice dramatic changes in their bodies, skin, and energy.

Harley’s secret weapon: Sweetkick, available at Sweetkick.com.

BACK IT UP

One thing I have all of my clients focus on is strengthening the muscles on the back of their bodies. By building up these muscles, you create the illusion of a longer, leaner physique, gives you a chest lift, and accentuates a longer midsection. So, stop doing push-ups, flies, and crunches, and get back!

BLEND BLEND BLEND

Many of my clients argue that they just don’t have time to eat healthy. My answer to that excuse? Blend, blend, blend! Try using a blender to make a healthy smoothie, vegetable soup, or high fiber dip to use in place of an otherwise unhealthy meal. It takes very little time to make, and it’s easy to load it with quality vegetables, healthy fats, and protein that will keep you full for hours.

SLEEP TIGHT

Even with the very best diet and fitness routine, if your sleep is off, you won’t see the results you’re looking for. I recommend getting at least seven hours of quality sleep every night to all of my clients. Try to avoid caffeine in the afternoons, alcohol in the evening, and any digital screen, like laptops or cell phones right before bedtime to help you fall asleep easier and stay asleep longer.

STRENGTH IN NUMBERS

Even Hollywood’s hottest bodies benefit from the support of a training partner, a coworker, a family member, or a personal trainer. We all know consistency is the key to success when trying to get fit, but staying focused and goal oriented can be a challenging on your own. I suggest finding an accountability partner – someone you can check-in with regularly and who will motivate and inspire you to keep going.