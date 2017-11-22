A Very Country Christmas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The trees are trimmed, the stockings are stuffed and the halls are decks — with the sound of country music, thanks to getTV!

This year, the holiday season is twanged with southern charm and getTV’s A Nashville Christmas, a 60-minute Christmas music variety special featuring Wyonna, Emmylou Harris, Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis.

Catch your favorite carols and Christmas songs from the country’s leading ladies on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Plus, celebrate all month long with getTV’s third annual “The Most Wonderful Month of the Year” Christmas celebrations, with specials featuring Johnny Cash, Andy Williams and more.

Fa-la-la-la-la, y’all!