Ariana Grande & Big Sean Cozy Up in Instagram Pic

Things are so on between Ariana Grande and Big Sean! The couple, who denied dating rumors for weeks over the summer, sure aren’t hiding things anymore, as evidenced by this Instagram photo they both shared over the weekend.

In the pic, the wide-eyed, “Break Free” singer cozies up to her man on the way to a dinner honoring her late grandfather. “on our way to grandps’ celebration of life earlier @bigsean,” she captioned the picture, which he reposted with the caption, “repost: my baby @arianagrande.”

The pair sparked dating rumors over the summer (they’d previously worked together professionally) after the 21-year-old split from boyfriend Jai Brooks. Both stayed quiet on the relationship, but were caught indulging in PDA on multiple occasions and the rapper just couldn’t seem to resist giving his new love shout-outs on social media.

Earlier this year, Big Sean was engaged to Glee star Naya Rivera.

