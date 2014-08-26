Big Sean Gives Rumored Girlfriend Ariana Grande Cute Shout-Out on Instagram

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things are heating up between Big Sean and Ariana Grande! The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to send his rumored girlfriend a sweet message following the release of her album on Sunday night.

“Ari’s #1 in 80 countries! So great when good things happen to good people,” he wrote, along with a photo of her album cover. “I’m more than proud of you@arianagrande n grateful to be apart of it!”

Romance reports began earlier this month, when the pair released their collaboration “Best Mistake” — they reportedly got close while working on the track together. Speculation hit a new high, though, at Sunday’s Video Music Awards, when they were caught holding hands on a backstage camera!

Ariana split from her boyfriend, Jai Brooks, this summer, while Sean called off his engagement to Naya Rivera in April after six months.

MORE LINKS

PIC: Uh-Oh! Nicki Minaj’s VMA Wardrobe Malfunction

PIX: All The Stars’ VMA Red Carpet Arrivals

Naya Rivera & Big Sean Unfollow Each Other on Twitter