Jealous Yolanda's revenge against Gigi & Bella

If only hashtags told the whole truth. Despite insisting that she’s a #ProudMommy, Yolanda Hadid is secretly seething over her model daughters’ rise to fame.

“Yolanda is so catty and competitive, even with Gigi and Bella,” tattles a friend of the ousted Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who guided her girls to supermodel status. “It stings that they’ve already eclipsed her.”

Now Yolanda hopes her new show, Model Moms, in which she’ll mentor other young beauties, will put her back in the spotlight. But Gigi and Bella fear that the series will go over like a pair of Crocs in the Vogue fashion closet. “They think it’ll bomb and become a punch line in the fashion world,” adds the family friend.

“The girls have refused to make cameos — they hate that she’s trying to be some Kris Jenner knockoff.”