Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Threaten To Leave 'The Voice'

The Voice is going through some serious shake-ups, and RadarOnline.com has learned that season 12 might very be the last for Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton!

Although Stefani took Miley Cyrus’ place as a coach this season, NBC already announced that the Wrecking Ball singer has been asked to return for season 13.

An on-set source revealed, “Since Miley is set on coming back to the show next season, Gwen definitely does not want to be on the panel alongside her.”

