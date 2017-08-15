Taylor Swift Wins DJ Groping Case, Reaches Out To Other Victims

Taylor Swift has been granted justice. The singer won her sexual assault case against Denver radio DJ, David Mueller, who groped her during a meet-and-greet at her concert in 2013.

Mueller reached under the Grammy-winner’s skirt while a photo was being taken and grabbed Taylor’s butt. The jury found David guilty of assault and battery.

Taylor released a statement after her win and $1 in punitive damages, “I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration,” she said, adding, “My attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process.”

The 27-year-old added, “I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!