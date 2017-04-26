Skinny Gigi Hadid Hides Her Frail Frame Under Large Coat

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gigi Hadid was snapped in New York City looking slim in a menswear-inspired look with a crop top. She hid her frail figure under an oversized jacket as her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, walked behind her.

The two celebrated the top model’s 22nd birthday earlier this week. He showered her with beautiful flowers and an adorable cake. They’ve been dating for over a year and will hopefully be making another appearance together at the Met Gala on Monday!

