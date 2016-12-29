Rob Kardashian Leaves Hospital After Intense Medical Crisis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rob Kardashian was rushed to the hospital late last night with problems related to his diabetes but was just released this afternoon.

A family insider told RadarOnline.com that Rob’s health has been getting worse and worse and it was no surprise this happened.

The source revealed Rob’s been stressed out lately and bingeing on junk food and booze. The insider added, “He knows what needs to be done, and only he can turn it around if he wants to live.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!