The Drama Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Explodes On 'KUWTK'

Hardly anyone can keep up with the drama between Rob Kardashian and his baby mama/possibly fiancee Blac Chyna. The couple is done and then back together two days later on social media.

In a new clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Rob’s sisters get involved with Khloe Kardashian leading the pack.

“She texted all your sisters and said she’s ready to leave you,” she warns.

“I definitely do love her and want to be with her,” says Rob.

“Am I crazy? What does that mean?” Khloe asks her siblings.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9pm ET on E!

