Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna SPOTTED Enjoying Romantic Dinner Together

What’s going on with these two? Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are confusing fans once again as they were spotted on a romantic dinner date at Tao in Los Angeles. The couple supposedly ended their engagement a few ago and have been living in separate homes yet have been spending tons of time together.

They got together for Easter with their daughter, Dream, and appear in each other’s Snapchats regularly. Chyna wasn’t wearing her 7-carat engagement ring from Rob at the restaurant but later on in the night, she took a short video of his hand on her thigh!

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!