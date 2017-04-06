Ramona Vs. Bethenny! Singer Tells All On Her 'HUGE' Fight With Frenemy Frankel

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ramona Singer is one of the OGs of the New York City housewives. She’s faced a lot of conflict in the past but nothing prepared her for her “huge altercation” with Bethenny Frankel that occurs this upcoming season.

She told StarMagazine.com, “[It was] something in my life I never had with any other woman before. It really was disabling.”

As for her dating life, she’s exploring her options and currently enjoying time at home in her newly redecorated apartment.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9pm ET on Bravo.

