You Won't Believe Who Comes On The ‘Bachelorette' For Rachel Lindsay’s Heart!

Rachel Lindsay may have known the man of her dreams, for fifteen years, to be exact.

In a sneak peek clip for the Bachelorette season premiere, the 31-year-old attorney is stunned to find out she went to grade school with one of her suitors, Fred Johnson – and he even brought photos to prove it!

“I haven’t seen you or talked to you in over 15 years,” he said. “But I truly believe that everything happens for a reason and I’m really looking forward to finding out what that reason really is.”

