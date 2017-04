Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Prince Harry has spoken out about the struggles of losing his mother at the age of 12 and the effect it had on his personal and mental health.

The 32-year-old revealed in an interview with the Telegraph that he shut down all of his emotions following his mother’s death and it wasn’t until his late 20s that he sought professional help.

