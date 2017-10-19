Pregnant Kylie Jenner ‘Shuts Out’ Dad Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner is beside herself over Kylie’s ongoing cold front towards her, despite the fact she’s carrying the former Olympian’s grandchild.

“Cait’s left Kylie dozens of messages, sent flowers and gifts – but she’s not heard a peep back for weeks,” an insider said. “It’s so upsetting and confusing to her, why would her youngest child freeze her out like this?”

As readers know, Caitlyn’s rep let the pregnancy cat out of the bag by stating that they had learned the news “some time ago.” And after learning that Kylie, 20, and 25-year-old boy toy Travis Scott are expecting, Caitlyn flipped out. “She thinks Kylie is way too young to have a baby, and that she should have waited until she was in a long term committed relationship,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“Obviously, Kylie has more than enough money to ensure that she can pay for help but Caitlyn still thinks that having a baby will take a huge toll on Kylie’s life.”

Meanwhile, mama Kris just dropped a cool $1.65 million on a new condo in Calabasas, Calif., in order to be closer to Kylie and her coming grandchild.

And now, family insiders say Caitlyn blames Kris and her toxic influence for keeping Kylie at arm’s length. “It’s dawned on her that those girls don’t seem to want her in their lives and boy does it sting,” the insider exclaimed.

“She’s been crying a lot about it, praying for a miracle, but right now it’s not happening and she’s out in the cold.”