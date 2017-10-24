Michael Strahan Ready To End Feud With Kelly Ripa

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan famously fell out after he abandoned her on Live for a lucrative new gig on Good Morning America.

While the once close former sidekicks still haven’t mended fences following their bitter — and very public — split, Strahan has indicated he’s ready to kiss and make up!

“Michael is 100% behind meeting with Kelly and clearing the air,” a source revealed.

“These two were TV-husband-and-wife for many years and to go from seeing someone five days a week to having zero contact makes no sense to him.”

Strahan, 45, has even gone as far as making contact with Ripa, 47, to explore if she’d be open to letting bygones be bygones.

“Through mutual friends Michael has made it clear that he would love to set up drinks or a private meeting with Kelly,” said the source.