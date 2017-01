Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been three months since Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery and the case is still under investigation.

However, as police continue to find the men responsible for the crime, Kardashian has reportedly been told that she may never see her $4 million dollar ring again.

According to reports, she has been told that it was most likely shipped to a diamond district in Belgium after taking it from her apartment in Paris.

