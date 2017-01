Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Khloe Kardashian‘s new boyfriend Tristan Thompson is in it for the fame!

Sources tell Radar the NBA star is reaping the rewards of dating the reality TV star with one insider claiming, “He’s with her for the social media presence.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!