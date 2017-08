Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Khloe Kardashian was caught leaving a studio in Los Angeles after a long day of filming and her butt looked enormous skin-tight red sweatpants. The reality star’s rear was busting out of lounge wear.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!