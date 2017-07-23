Check Out Kendall Jenner's Summer Style

Reality star turned model Kendall Jenner took a break from the summer heat and headed to a West Hollywood spa on Saturday. Could it be she’s tired of the runway-worthy high fashion looks she’s known for? Probably not, but she still dressed down for her relaxing outing. The brunette stunner carried a dusty rose colored furry bag, and rocked colorful printed cropped pants, white Stuart Weitzman clinger boots, and a chice vintage style off-the-shoulder tee that we’re guessing did not come from the highly controversial collection Kendall created with sister Kylie Jenner and were selling on the Kendall + Kylie website for $125 each.

The pair came under fire in June for releasing the line of tees, that vintage photos of music icons. Not only did the Jenner sisters have their own faces and initials superimposed over the images, they did not get permission to use them. The line has since been taken off the market and the pair issued an apology, promising to learn from their mistake.

As previously reported by Star Kendall is rumored to be moving to New York in an apparent effort to distance herself from her famous family. It also may give her a real reason to leave KUWTK for good. A friend explains, “If Kendall is in New York, it’ll be almost impossible for her to film KUWTK — and that’s exactly why she’s doing it. She wants to be known as a supermodel, not part of ‘Kim and company’ anymore. Her mom, Kris [Jenner], is going to flip out, but moving and quitting the show is the only way Kendall can become her own person.”

Supposedly the 21-year-old has been apartment hunting in the Big Apple, specifically in Tribeca according to a spy. It seems Kendall has a lot of big decisions to make. Hopefully her spa day will help her find the clarity she needs to make them.