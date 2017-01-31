Kardashians Detained In LA As Agents Search Their Private Jet

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kardashians faced plenty of problems while taking a mini vacation to Costa Rica this weekend: Kim‘s on-going meltdowns with Kanye West, who was left in LA; Scott Disick inviting himself after Kourtney said no; and Kylie Jenner finding ways to tick off her boyfriend’s ex by spoiling his son!

But when they arrived back home on Jan. 30, they were up against more drama as customs agents immediately boarded their plane after landing. In light of President Donald Trump‘s immigration ban, the agents were searching for stowaways.

