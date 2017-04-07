Fast & Furious! Justin Bieber’s Love Of Rare Cars Leads Down A Dangerous Road

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Justin Bieber’s love of fast and fancy cars makes him an easy and obvious target for paparazzi looking for a quick score.

Now, a new special on the Reelz network reveals just how dangerous — and even deadly — the Bieb’s relationship with those cars can be.

In the latest episode of the Reelz original documentary series, Collision Course, Bieber’s reckless driving habits are uncovered, including one famous incident outside the Laugh Factory in Hollywood in 2013, when a 19-year-old Bieber and his friend, rapper Lil Twist, were surrounded by photographers who wouldn’t let them leave.

“When you see him swarmed at the Laugh Factory, it isn’t funny anymore, and that does mark a tipping point,” Pop Culture photographer Anne Donahue explains. “We’re now seeing the complete disrespect of space.”

When the crowd wouldn’t dissipate, Bieber pulled out anyway, running over one photographer’s foot, and sending him to the hospital!

“He’s very unpredictable,” said Rick Mendoza, also a paparazzo. “You put him begin a car, a fast car, where he says they are chasing me, well, there is no chase, it’s a follow.”

Bieber was quickly cleared of any hit-and-run speculation, as investigators turned their attention to the size of the crowd blocking the streets, preventing the singer from escaping.

“We are seeing how someone can get very angry and very defensive when they are just trying to have a night out.” Donahue adds. “And that means if he’s going to get angry or he’s going to assault you, that doesn’t make it right, but you can understand why he does it.”

The outcome was far worse earlier that year, when freelance photographer Chris Guerra was struck and KILLED by a passing car while chasing after Bieber.

Following the tragedy, Bieber issued an appeal for his own privacy and safety.

“While I was not present nor directly involved with this tragic accident, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim,” Bieber said in a statement. “Hopefully this tragedy will finally inspire meaningful legislation and whatever other necessary steps to protect the lives and safety of celebrities, police officers, innocent public bystanders, and the photographers themselves.”

You can find out more about Bieber, his obsession with fast cars, and the dangers that follow him when Reelz presents Collision Course: Justin Bieber, Saturday, April 8, 9 ET/PT.

