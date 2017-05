Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jax Taylor is getting cold feet about marrying Brittnay Cartwright after filming their spinoff show: Jax and Brittney Take Kentucky.

Our friends at Radar can confirm, that Taylor is being “pressured” to propose to Cartwright but he said he’s just not ready.

