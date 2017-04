Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A sweet tweet on April 1, Gwen Stefani showed how beau Blake Shelton is influencing her sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

The posted pic shows all four of Gwen’s guys, sleeves rolled up, proudly bearing identical tattoos of deer tracks and barbed wire —

Except the kids’ ink is temporary, of course. Arm candy has never been cuter!