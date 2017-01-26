Gigi Hadid Hides Scary Skinny Frame In Baggy Sweatshirt

Gigi Hadid has come under fire on social media for super skinny new physique. The top model has defended herself saying she’s healthy but has been battling a disease which caused her to lose weight. The 21-year-old revealed to Elle magazine,”I have Hashimoto’s disease. It’s a thyroid disease, and it’s now been two years since taking the medication for it, so for the VS show I didn’t want to lose any more weight … I just want to have muscles in the right place, and if my butt can get a little perkier, then that’s good.”

