Demi Gets The Boot! Lovato Dumped From Brad Paisley's Album

COUNTRY superstar Brad Paisley is hoping to zoom up the charts with his new album, Love and War — but pop star Demi Lovato won’t be going along for the ride! The 24-year-old singer’s duet with the Nashville great, Without a Fight, was supposed to be the record’s first single — and introduce the popster to a country audience. But the tune was released early, says a source, “and tanked on the charts. Now it’s been dropped from the album.”