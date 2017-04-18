COUNTRY superstar Brad Paisley is hoping to zoom up the charts with his new album, Love and War — but pop star Demi Lovato won’t be going along for the ride! The 24-year-old singer’s duet with the Nashville great, Without a Fight, was supposed to be the record’s first single — and introduce the popster to a country audience. But the tune was released early, says a source, “and tanked on the charts. Now it’s been dropped from the album.”
New Feud
Demi Gets The Boot! Lovato Dumped From Brad Paisley's Album
The country singer wannabe couldn’t hang with Nashville's greatest.
