Dean McDermott Reveals The Cheap 'Gift' He Got Tori Spelling For Her Birthday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tori Spelling‘s 44th birthday may have gotten off to a rocky start this year.

Hubby Dean McDermott, 50, was spotted carrying in their newborn son Beau into the sushi restaurant for Tori’s birthday dinner, when he was asked what he got the former 90210 star.

As Star readers know, Dean and Tori’s debt nightmare hasn’t gone away — especially after welcoming their fifth child in March. The couple already have Liam, 10, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, Finn, 4.

WATCH: Dean McDermott Caught Acting Annoyed At Pregnant Tori Spelling On The Red Carpet

Insiders told Star earlier this month that despite their money trouble, the couple hasn’t been able to quit throwing lavish parties or spending during shopping sprees.

Watch the video above to find out what Dean says about her gift this year.

Do you think Tori and Dean are miserable? Tell us your comments below!