Carole Radziwill Says Marriage Has Mellowed Luann D'Agostino

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

During past seasons, Carole Radziwill and Luann D’Agostino were not on the best of terms but they appear to have moved past their issues on season 9. Actually, the best-selling writer prefers Luann married compared to her single girl days!

Carole explained, “She seems much lighter. Luann can get very competitive with other women. She’s just sort of mellowed.”

Luann and now-husband Tom were at the center of drama last season after Bethenny Frankel exposed him for kissing another woman at a bar while engaged to Luann.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9pm ET on Bravo.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!