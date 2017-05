Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner is still on tour promoting her new book, The Secrets of My Life, and in a surprising interview revealed she doesn’t have a great relationship with step-daughter Kim Kardashian.

Cait said on Australia’s Today Show, “To be honest with you, I really haven’t talked to her in a long time.”

The reality TV star added, “I kind of keep my distance. I’m out right now trying to make a difference in the world.”

