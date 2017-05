Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brad Pitt has finally broke his silence on his divorce from Angelina Jolie and his battle to stay sober.

In a bombshell interview with GQ, the 53-year-old opened up about his “weird” year following his split, admitting that it was a “self-inflicted” free fall.

As fans know the couples shocking split stemmed from an alleged incident between a boozed up Brad and his son Maddox on a private plane.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!