Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes even though he’s in a custody battle with ex Angelina Jolie.

Neither party has made any statement about their family since the initial announcement. But Angelina’s father, Jon Voight, revealed to Us Weekly that, “everyone is good.”

In December, Angie was spotted in Colorado on a ski trip with their six kids but Brad was nowhere in sight. Last week in new court documents, Jolie accused Pitt of “publicly impugning” her character.