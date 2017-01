Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally reached a divorce agreement.

According to Us Weekly, the estranged exes have agreed to keep their divorce and custody battle out of the public eye.

The actors reps revealed, “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!